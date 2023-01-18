Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Clearfield stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,064. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

