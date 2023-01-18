Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 83.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 999.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 199,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $1,851,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,985. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,671.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,671.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

