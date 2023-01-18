Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $916.85 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.82. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $30.99.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

