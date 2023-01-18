Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $171,000 in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.27% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE in the second quarter worth $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE in the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE in the third quarter worth $8,093,000.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

