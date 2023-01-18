Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $1.43 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,877. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

