Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TZA. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,101 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 217,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,078. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

