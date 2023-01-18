Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,237. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.99.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

