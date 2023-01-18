Hamilton Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,461 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MUB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

