Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 4,789 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $55.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

