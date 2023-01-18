Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 112 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

AVGO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $577.93. 19,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

