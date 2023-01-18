Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund grew its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. 218,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,570,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $179.88. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

