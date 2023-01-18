GXChain (GXC) Price Up 5.1% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. GXChain has a total market cap of $415.65 million and $14,213.08 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004826 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006117 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

