Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.97. 4,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,747,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,620,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

