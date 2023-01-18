GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,245 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,245 ($15.19) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.43) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($17.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £58.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,319.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,455.40. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83).

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,311.17). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

