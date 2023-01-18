Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

GWLLY stock remained flat at $13.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.