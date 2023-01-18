Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

