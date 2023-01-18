Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.90 Per Share

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

GHH opened at GBX 564 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.89. Gooch & Housego has a 1 year low of GBX 388 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,200 ($14.64). The company has a market capitalization of £141.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,317.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gooch & Housego

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £30,180.36 ($36,827.77). In related news, insider Chris Jewell acquired 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £22,894.92 ($27,937.67). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £30,180.36 ($36,827.77).

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.