Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 7.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,331,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,340,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,872,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,050,000 after buying an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. 315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $91.39.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.