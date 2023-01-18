Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.07. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 7,548 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

