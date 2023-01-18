GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoGreen Investments by 29.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in GoGreen Investments by 10.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments during the third quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GoGreen Investments by 45.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,806 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOGN remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. GoGreen Investments has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

