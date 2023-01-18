Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 314,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ PUCK remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 135,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,938. Goal Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Goal Acquisitions by 20.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $107,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Featured Stories

