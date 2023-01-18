GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 9.1% Higher

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 28,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GMV Minerals Trading Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

