Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 97.1% in December

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $28.35.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
