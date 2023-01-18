Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 97.1% in December

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.