Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the December 15th total of 470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.70.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
