Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the December 15th total of 470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.