Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 73.9% in December

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.