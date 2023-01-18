Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 73.9% in December

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend
