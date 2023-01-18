Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.