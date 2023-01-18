Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

GLBZ opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

