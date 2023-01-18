Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance
GLBZ opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.68.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.