Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Set at C$25.00 by Barclays

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been given a C$25.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.38.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE GEI traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 142,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$27.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,840.49.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.