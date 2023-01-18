Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200,000 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the December 15th total of 18,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of GGB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 683,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,850,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

