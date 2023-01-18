Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,022.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

