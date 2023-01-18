Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBERY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.