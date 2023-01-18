GateToken Tops 24-Hour Volume of $840,344.79 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $403.53 million and $840,344.79 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $3.73 or 0.00017919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.81652026 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $714,205.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

