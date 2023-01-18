Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $100,000 Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,272 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 7.2% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 367.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 340.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,043 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading

