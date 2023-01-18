Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 87,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,531,885 shares of company stock worth $180,275,252. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

