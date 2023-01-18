Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.22. 44,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

