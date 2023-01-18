Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $8,312,000. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.75. 26,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

