Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,679,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,702 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 840,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,816,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

