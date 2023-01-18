Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

TIP traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 112,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,244. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

