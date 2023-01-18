Galxe Hits Market Capitalization of $94.15 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00008155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $94.15 million and $49.72 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

