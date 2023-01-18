Galxe (GAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $156.68 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Galxe has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $89.68 million and $156.68 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00007957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

