Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of GLXZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 21,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

