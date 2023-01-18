FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reduced by KeyCorp

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

