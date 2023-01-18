FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$522.65 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.06 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

