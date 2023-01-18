FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$522.65 million.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.06 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.33.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
