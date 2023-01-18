FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Increased by Analyst

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

