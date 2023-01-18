Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 254,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 743,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Fulham Shore in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Fulham Shore alerts:

Fulham Shore Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £66.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,050.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.04.

About Fulham Shore

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.