Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Friedman Industries stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

