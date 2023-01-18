Frax Price Index Share Price Reaches $1.38 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00006498 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $92,304.46 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

