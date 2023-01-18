Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Raised to €50.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($52.17) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FPRUY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fraport from €45.00 ($48.91) to €47.00 ($51.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $22.50 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.