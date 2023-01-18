FOX (FOXA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/9/2023 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2022 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

