FOX (FOXA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/9/2023 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2023 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2023 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/26/2022 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
FOX Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
