Forward Management LLC Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 136,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Outfront Media accounts for approximately 0.2% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.
Outfront Media Stock Performance
Outfront Media Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 136.37%.
Outfront Media Profile
Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
